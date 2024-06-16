Union Minister Discusses Mineral Potential with Assam Chief Minister

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday to discuss the potential of the state's rich mineral resources.

During the detailed deliberations, the ministers explored a roadmap to tap into and optimally utilize these resources sustainably, Reddy stated.

A high-level committee will be appointed to advance these preliminary discussions and focus on extracting Assam's minerals, Reddy announced on X.

'Today, the Hon'ble Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Shri G Kishan Reddy, met with HCM Dr. @himantabiswa to discuss various issues,' the Chief Minister's Office posted on X.

Sarma also congratulated Reddy on his recent appointment and commended his significant contributions as the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister during the last BJP government at the Centre.

