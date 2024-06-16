Left Menu

IAF Rafales Shine at Red Flag: A Historic First in Alaska

The Indian Air Force’s Rafale jets completed intricate missions with F-16 and F-15 aircraft at Red Flag, a significant multi-national military exercise in Alaska. The participation underscored interoperability with global partners and operational insights in a diverse environment, marking a historic first appearance for IAF Rafales in this exercise.

Updated: 16-06-2024 18:04 IST
The Indian Air Force's Rafale jets showcased their prowess by executing intricate missions alongside F-16 and F-15 combat aircraft in the Red Flag exercise in Alaska, USA.

The IAF's engagement from June 4 to 14 allowed them to gain essential insights into interoperability with international partners. It also offered a collaborative understanding of mission strategies in a multinational environment, according to the Defence Ministry's statement on Sunday.

This was a landmark event as it marked the debut of the IAF Rafales in the prestigious Red Flag exercise, which is known for its realistic combat scenarios.

