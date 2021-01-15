Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for duping 70 investors of Rs 3 cr

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping over 70 people of Rs 3 crore on the pretext of allotting them kiosks on lease in a mall, police said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:14 IST
Man held for duping 70 investors of Rs 3 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping over 70 people of Rs 3 crore on the pretext of allotting them kiosks on lease in a mall, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Shashank Jain, a resident of Gurgaon. He was arrested on Wednesday, they said. Two more accused -- Labsang Tenzing Bhutia and Gaurav Mittal-- had been arrested in the case earlier, police said. The complainants, all members of Rohini Monastery Market Association, alleged that Mittal and others told them that their firm Red Reality Infratech Pvt Ltd had taken an area of 9,607 square feet at City Centre in Rohini on lease for five years, police said. Thereafter, the company allotted the complainants area on lease for five years for commercial purpose, police said, adding that the area was divided into 78 small shops.

''All the 78 complainants were invited to take over possession of the shops for five years from July 2015 to June 2020 for a consideration amount of Rs 3.5 lakh each with the offer to refund Rs 2.5 lakh after the expiry of the period,'' Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O P Mishra said. The accused also issued a circular asking the members to pay Rs 75,000 toward maintenance charge to get rid of the monthly charges of Rs 5,000 till June 30, 2020 and accordingly, they furnished new allotment letters to all 78 allottees, Mishra said. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused used to issue allotment letters to victims and provided them kiosks on lease against payment, without having any authority to sub-lease them. After collecting Rs 3 crore, the accused shut down their offices and fled, Mishra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela to send oxygen to Brazil for COVID-19 treatment

Venezuela will send oxygen to Brazil, where hospitals in the northern state of Amazonas have run out of it to treat COVID-19 patients, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in a tweet late on Thursday. Arreaza said his announcement...

Afghan police arrest 6 Pakistani spies in Kandahar province: Report

The Afghan police have arrested six Pakistani nationals on suspicion of spying in Spin Boldak border district of southern Kandahar province. Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Pajhwok Afghan News that the men were arrested ...

Gadkari lays foundation stone for Rs 323 cr highway projects in Karnataka

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday laid the foundation stone for two national highway projects in Karnataka, to be built at a cost of Rs 323 crore.The projects pertain to construction of elevated corridor at Rani Chennamma Circle in Hub...

UK economy shrinks but might avoid double-dip recession

Britains economy shrank in November as it went into a new lockdown, but the decline was smaller than expected as businesses adjusted to social distancing and schools remained open, making a double-dip recession less likely. The 2.6 monthly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021