Russia to exit Open Skies treaty - foreign ministry

Russia to exit Open Skies treaty - foreign ministryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:39 IST
Russia said on Friday it would begin the procedure to withdraw from the Open Skies treaty, a pact that allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries.
The United States left the arms control and verification treaty in November, accusing Russia of violating it, something Moscow denied.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
