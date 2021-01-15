Left Menu
Russia to exit Open Skies treaty - foreign ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:39 IST
Russia said on Friday it would begin the procedure to withdraw from the Open Skies treaty, a pact that allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries.

The United States left the arms control and verification treaty in November, accusing Russia of violating it, something Moscow denied.

