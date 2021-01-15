Left Menu
Co-working firm Skootr takes on lease 3.25 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:05 IST
Co-working firm Skootr on Friday said it has taken on lease 3.25 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad as part of its expansion plan.

After taking office space on lease in Hyderabad, the company's portfolio has increased more than doubled to 5.37 lakh sq ft.

Founded in 2016, Skootr currently has centres in Delhi, Gurugram and Jaipur, comprising more than 5,000 desks.

In Hyderabad, it plans to open three centres spread over 3.25 lakh sq ft.

The company will cater to large multinational clients wanting customised office space, Skootr said in a statement.

''With the COVID-19 outbreak, employees’ priorities have changed to health, safety and hygiene. This has led to occupiers shifting their base from Grade B assets to Grade A office space,'' Rajat Johar, Country Head, Skootr said.

''With Skootr providing space as a service’ wherein enterprises get the benefits of a hassle-free, fully customised, flexible office space with a negligible CapEx while meeting all compliance requirements and an additional focus on safety, sanitisation and contactless technology suiting the occupier and the employees’ requirements,'' he said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, the co-working segment was growing at a rapid pace, but the office space demand was impacted significantly. Corporates deferred their expansion plan and also adopted work for home policy for their employees.

However, demand has started to pick up from October last year.

Recently, co-working firm Smartworks has given on lease over 80,000 sq ft of office space, comprising more than 1,300 desks, in its facility at Noida to an IT-software.

Property consultant Knight Frank India facilitated this leasing deal.

Gross office space absorption declined 35 per cent to 39.4 million sq ft across eight major cities in 2020 from 60.6 million sq ft in the previous year, according to Knight Frank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

