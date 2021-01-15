Left Menu
Russia withdraws from Open Skies Treaty after US departure

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:09 IST
Russia said Friday it will withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over military facilities following the US exit from the pact.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty last year “significantly upended the balance of interests of signatory states,” adding that Moscow's proposals to keep the treaty alive after the US exit have been cold-shouldered by Washington's allies.

The treaty was intended to build trust between Russia and the West by allowing the accords more than three dozen signatories to conduct reconnaissance flights over each others territories to collect information about military forces and activities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow is now launching the relevant procedural moves to withdraw from the pact.

