Left Menu
Development News Edition

PVR reports loss of Rs 49 crore in Oct-Dec quarter

Multiplex player PVR Cinemas on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49 crore for the October to December quarter against a profit of Rs 36 crore in the year-ago period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:58 IST
PVR reports loss of Rs 49 crore in Oct-Dec quarter
Operators say they are committed to ensure a safe, secure and hygienic cinema-going experience. Image Credit: ANI

Multiplex player PVR Cinemas on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49 crore for the October to December quarter against a profit of Rs 36 crore in the year-ago period. In the previous quarter (July to September), it had reported a loss of Rs 184 crore as the outbreak of coronavirus and lockdowns hit cinema halls and retail joints.

Revenue for the December quarter totalled Rs 45 crore against Rs 915 crore year-on-year and Rs 40 crore quarter-on-quarter. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) loss came at Rs 78 crore as compared to Rs 307 crore year-on-year.

Even as the government allowed movie theatres to re-open with 50 per cent occupancy, PVR Cinemas said it is yet to re-open 56 screens in 13 cinemas as certain rental negotiations are currently ongoing. The company said these negotiations helped in reducing rental and common area maintenance (CAM) expenses by Rs 444 crore as compared to the nine-month period ending December 31, marking a reduction of 80 per cent.

"Consequent to being deprived of the most affordable and engrossing form of entertainment, we believe our audiences' desire to revisit cinemas is strong and there is significant pent up demand that will help our business recover," said Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Bijli. PVR pioneered the multiplex revolution in India by establishing the first multiplex cinema in 1997 at Saket in New Delhi. It has organised its operations into three business segments: movie exhibition, movie production, and distribution and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Paraguay approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine - RDIF

Russias sovereign wealth fund said on Friday that Paraguay had become the eighth country outside Russia to approve the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, developed by Moscows Gamaleya Institute, for domestic use. The Russian Direct Investment F...

Biden taps former deputy CIA director Cohen for spy agency again

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Friday named former Deputy CIA Director David Cohen to reprise his role at the U.S. intelligence agency as he continued to fill out top roles for his administration.Cohen previously served as the deputy dir...

PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case

A Pakistan International Airlines plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities due to a British court case over the jets lease, the airline said on Friday, adding it would pursue the matter through diplomatic channels. The Boeing 777 a...

Biden chooses former FDA chief Kessler to help lead U.S. vaccine drive

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has chosen David Kessler, the ex-head of the Food and Drug Administration FDA, to help lead the COVID-19 vaccine push, his transition team said on Friday. The news came as Biden was due to outline his plans to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021