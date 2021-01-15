Wells Fargo posts higher quarterly profit

Wells Fargo posts higher quarterly profitReuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:25 IST
Wells Fargo & Co reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday, as stabilizing credit costs helped offset the hit from low-interest rates meant to prop up the ailing economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The San Francisco-based bank reported net income of $2.99 billion, or 64 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $2.87 billion, or 60 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a profit of 60 cents per share on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- San Francisco
- Refinitiv