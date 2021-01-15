Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt nod to vehicle scrappage policy likely soon: Gadkari

The PMO had earlier sent the proposed policy for a fresh round of consultation with stakeholders.Gadkari said once the policy is approved, India will become a automobile hub and there will also be reduction in the prices of automobiles.He said recycled material from old vehicles will help reduce the prices.We will take scrap from all over the world and here we will make an industry where we can use all new material and the cost will be less...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:04 IST
Govt nod to vehicle scrappage policy likely soon: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The much-awaited policy to scrap 15-year old vehicles is likely to get government nod soon, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

On July 26, 2019, the government proposed amendments to motor vehicle norms to allow scrapping of vehicles older than 15 years in a bid to spur adoption of electrical vehicles.

''We have submitted the proposal and I am expecting that we will get approval as early as possible for the scrapping policy,'' the Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

The policy is for scrapping of vehicles which are more that 15 years old and includes cars, trucks and buses, the Minister said addressing the ''Atmanirbhar Bharat Innovation Challenge 2020-21'' event.

Gadkari's remarks come amid reports that the upcoming budget may unveil the vehicle scrappage policy that aims to boost automobile demand by phasing out old and polluting vehicles.

A final call in this regard, however, will be taken by the Prime Minister's Office. The PMO had earlier sent the proposed policy for a fresh round of consultation with stakeholders.

Gadkari said once the policy is approved, India will become a automobile hub and there will also be reduction in the prices of automobiles.

He said recycled material from old vehicles will help reduce the prices.

''We will take scrap from all over the world and here we will make an industry where we can use all new material and the cost will be less... industry will be more competitive...we will get more export orders,'' he added.

He said the automobile industry's turnover, which is Rs 4.5 lakh crore with Rs 1.45 lakh crore exports, will get a boost.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that a policy for scrapping of old vehicles ''is in the works'' and will be announced after ministries concerned ''fine tune'' it.

''Scrappage policy is in the works ... I would wait for the concerned ministries also to fine tune everything and tie up the loose ends and then come to a stage where it can be announced by the ministry,'' Sitharaman had said in an interaction with the media after presenting Budget 2020-21.

In May 2016, the government had floated a draft Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Programme (V-VMP) that proposed to take 28 million decade-old vehicles off the road.

A committee of secretaries (CoS) recommended to the ministry redesigning of the scheme for greater participation of states with partial support from the Centre.

The CoS had suggested that the scheme may dovetail a calibrated and phased regulatory approach for capping the life of vehicles together with stricter implementation of emission norms and accordingly a revised consultation paper got in-principle nod of the PMO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

"We have got battery torch symbol," says Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam has beenallotted battery torch symbol by the Election Commission forthe coming assembly elections, party chief Kamal Haasan saidhere on Friday.We have been allotted torchlight symbol for all the234 assembly constituencie...

ANALYSIS-Biden's federal boost to vaccine rollout is critical to speeding inoculations

President-elect Joe Bidens plan to boost the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including by spending 20 billion to create mass vaccination centers, should help speed up putting shots into the arms of millions of Americans, experts and officials tol...

Central African Republic: Displacement reaches 120,000 amid worsening election violence

In an appeal for an immediate end to all bloodshed - which has included deadly clashes with UN peacekeepers - UNHCR also said that mass displacement has continued outside the country since the 27 December Presidential poll, reversing a tren...

Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day Jan 20-source

President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 after considering a departure on Jan. 19, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. Trump, who had already announced plans not to att...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021