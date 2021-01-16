Left Menu
Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID shot on hand, expects no supply problems

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 03:18 IST
Pfizer Inc has been holding onto second doses for each of its COVID-19 vaccinations and anticipates no problems supplying them to Americans, a spokeswoman said in a statement on Friday.

Pfizer has shipped more than 15 million doses to destinations around the U.S. from its Michigan facility and expects to be able to produce around 2 billion doses worldwide in 2021, the spokeswoman said, adding that U.S. health officials recently asked the company to begin distributing its second doses.

