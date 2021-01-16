Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRB InvIT Q3 revenue almost flat at Rs 333 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:14 IST
IRB InvIT Q3 revenue almost flat at Rs 333 cr

IRB InvIT, India's first listed infrastructure investment trust, on Saturday said its revenue for the December quarter this fiscal remained almost flat at Rs 333 crore.

It had clocked a revenue of Rs 330 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it said in a statement.

''India's first listed Infrastructure Investment Trust will distribute Rs 2.50 per unit for Q3 FY21,'' it added.

With this, the cumulative distribution for the nine months in FY21 is now Rs 6 per unit, which includes Rs 4.80 per unit as an interest component and Rs 1.20 as return on capital.

The cumulative distribution of cash flow for the nine months of FY21 is Rs 348 crore, which includes the cash flow distribution of Rs 145 crore for the third quarter, the company said.

''It is encouraging to see the traffic rebound across all our projects, resulting in toll collections increasing beyond pre-COVID 19 levels. In the ensuing months, we expect it to improve further corresponding to the recovery in the economy. Additionally, increasing FASTag penetration across the projects helps in managing higher traffic in a more efficient and transparent manner,'' as per IRB Infrastructure spokesperson.

The trust has set January 21, 2021, as the record date for the distribution and it will be paid/dispatched to the unitholders on or before January 30, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases surpass 1,500

Ulan Bator Mongolia, January 16 ANIXinhua The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has increased to 1,512, the countrys National Center for Communicable Diseases NCCD said Saturday. A total of 21 more locally transmitted cases were re...

In visit to Central African Republic, French general says situation not same as 2013

A top French general in West Africa has dismissed calls for his country to engage more in Central African Republic CAR after rebels earlier this week attempted to take the capital Bangui, saying that the situation was different to a rebelli...

Coronavirus vaccine: A sense of relief, opportunity to dispel doubts

If getting a shot of the coronavirus vaccine brought relief to frontline workers here, for those holding high positions it was another opportunity to set an example and dispel fears over the jab. As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi roll...

400 farmers from Kerala join protest against agri laws

Around 400 farmers from Kerala have joined the ongoing agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border against three new farm laws.A group of farmers from Kerala came to Alwars Shahjahanpur on Friday to participate in the sit-in launched by San...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021