Fire in parcel van of Malabar Express in Kerala; None injured

A fire broke out in aparcel van of the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Expresstrain about 40 kms from here on Sunday, Railway sources said.

All passengers were safely disembarked and the fire putout by the Fire force personnel, they said.

According to initial information, the loco pilot noticedsmoke in the parcel van in the front part of the train around7.40 am at Edava between Varkala and Paravur stations andimmediately alerted railway officials.

The fire was confined to the parcel van and the train hasbeen detained at the spot, the sources added.

