Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quarterly earnings, vaccine rollout key factors for market this week: Analysts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 11:54 IST
Quarterly earnings, vaccine rollout key factors for market this week: Analysts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The domestic equity market will be largely guided by the ongoing quarterly earnings as well as global cues in the coming week and indices may witness volatility in the run-up to the Budget, according to analysts.

Besides, investors will keep tracking latest developments and trends on the COVID-19 pandemic front, especially the vaccine rollout in the country.

''Going ahead, the market could be volatile given the ongoing earning season and the weak global cues. Run-up to the Budget would also add to the volatility,'' said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Market experts said there will be stock-specific action as the earnings season unfolds.

Some of the major earnings announcement this week are from Bank of Maharashtra, Bajaj Finance, Federal Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto and Reliance Industries Limited.

Meanwhile, the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 14.36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,760 crore for the December quarter.

''Along with the weak global market, this week, the domestic market will shift its focus on the banking and finance sector as major banks and NBFCs are to release their quarterly results. Markets can be volatile going forward including concerns over how will the Union Budget be?,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Traders said as the vaccine rollout begins, there may be plenty of swings in stock prices.

''Investors will keep a close eye on earnings announcement and vaccine drive rollout in India,'' Satish Kumar, Research Analyst, Choice Broking said.

The first COVID-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday to nearly two lakh frontline healthcare and sanitary workers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the world's largest inoculation drive against the pandemic that has caused 1,52,093 deaths and upended millions of lives in the country.

Moreover, movement in Brent crude, rupee and investment patterns of foreign institutional investors will also be monitored.

During the week, the Sensex advanced 252.16 points or 0.51 per cent while the Nifty rose 86.45 points or 0.60 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Saand Ki Aankh' director Tushar Hiranandani's next a biopic, casting underway

Director Tushar Hiranandani on Sunday said the script of his upcoming project, a biopic on a young entrepreneur, is complete and he has started the films casting process.Hiranandani made his directorial debut with the 2019 hit Saand Ki Aank...

Cricket-India 336 all out after Sundar-Thakur rearguard in Brisbane

India conceded a 33-run first innings lead to Australia after being bowled out for 336 on day three of the deciding fourth and final test in Brisbane on Sunday.Resuming on 62 for two, the tourists had slumped to 186-6 but debutant Washingto...

John Orsini, Ruby Modine board pandemic-inspired thriller 'The Survivalist'

Actor John Orsini and Ruby Modine are the latest additions to the cast of Yale Productions pandemic-inspired thriller The Survivalist. Directed by Jon Keeyes, the movie also features actors John Malkovich, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Thaddeus ...

Highest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in UP on first day of inoculation

Of the 1.91 lakh beneficiaries administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on the first day of the countrywide vaccination drive, the highest number of inoculations were carried out in Uttar Pradesh with 21291 people taking the jab. The first COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021