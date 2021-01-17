IndiGo flight makes safe emergency landing at Bhopal airport

An IndiGo Airlines flight goingto Kolkata from Surat with 172 passengers on board made anemergency landing at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport on Sunday dueto a technical glitch, said an official.

Raja Bhoj Airport Director Anil Vikram told PTI thatthe flight made an emergency landing just after 12 noon.

''The IndiGo Airlines flight from Surat to Kolkatacarrying 172 passengers made an emergency landing at 12.04 pmon Sunday. The landing was safe. The pilot informed the ATC(Air Traffic Controller) about the technical glitch and madean emergency landing safely,'' he said.

Of the 172 passengers, 19 have to go further toGuwahati and Amritsar from Kolkata, and these passengers weresent to Bengaluru by flight to help them get connectingflights to their destinations, he said.

''For the remaining passengers, a plane is coming fromNagpur, which will take them further to Kolkata,'' the airportdirector said.

