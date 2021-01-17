Union minister Shripad Naik's health much better: Doctors

Union AYUSH Minister ShripadNaik, who is undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical Collegeand Hospital (GMCH) following a road accident, is doing welland his general condition is much better, an official said onSunday.

Naik, 68, received injuries, while his wife Vijaya andan aide died on January 11 when their car met with an accidentnear Ankola in Uttar Kannada district while he was returningto his home state Goa from Dharmasthala in neighbouringKarnataka.

''Naik is doing well and his general condition is muchbetter. All his vital parameters including blood pressure,pulse rate and oxygen levels are within normal limits,'' GMCHDean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said in a medical bulletin.

Naik still continues to be on a high flow nasalcannula oxygenation, Bandekar said, adding all his bloodvalues are within normal limits.

The GMCH dean said Naik's left upper limb and leftlower limb dressings have been changed today and wounds arelooking healthy.

''Upper limb and lower limb passive and active assistedmobilisation were done today. Naik continues to be on semi-solid diet,'' Bandekar said.