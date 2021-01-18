Two bogies of train derail in Lucknow

Left Menu
The 4674 Shahid Express left for its onward journey shortly after the incident, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Jagtosh Shukla said.The incident took place around 8 am when the train left platform no.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two bogies of a passenger train on its way from Amritsar to Jaynagar in Bihar derailed in Lucknow on Monday morning, a railway official said.

No casualties were reported. The 4674 Shahid Express left for its onward journey shortly after the incident, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Jagtosh Shukla said.

The incident took place around 8 am when the train left platform no. 1 at the Charbagh railway station and two of its bogies derailed, DRM Northern Railway, Sanjay Tripathi said.

Among the derailed bogies, one was an AC three tier and another sleeper, and a total of 130 passengers were travelling in them, the DRM said.

The passengers of the derailed bogies were shifted to other compartments and the train left for onwards journey around 10.25 am, DRM said.

A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted to look into the matter and it has been asked to submit its report in seven days, he said, adding that the derailed bogies were removed from the track and the normal train movement was restored by 11 am.

SP (Railway Police) Soumitra Yadav said that the incident took place just when the train had moved from the platform and its speed was only around five to seven kmph.

According to railway sources, there was some commotion in the derailed bogies with the passengers raising an alarm but senior officers reached the spot and the situation was controlled.

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

