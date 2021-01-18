Mango digitizes it's approach to reach the digital consumer

Left Menu
Great Artists and design creators always believe in the ideal of individual design and craftsmanship rather than mass manufacturing by machines. And during the COVID pandemic, every Artist, every Creator got that space, that time and that leisure to put their thoughts to various creations through Art & Crafts or DIY hacks. Resultant of which, Mango Stationery which started providing their huge Artist equipment and DIY packs during the lockdown period, became an instant hit with many, pondering how to best use their "stay at home" to the best of their benefit. Moving ahead towards 2021, Mango Stationery, thus, is all geared up to keep up the energy and paradigm concept driven supplies with new launches and product extensions.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Artists and design creators always believe in the ideal of individual design and craftsmanship rather than mass manufacturing by machines. And during the COVID pandemic, every Artist, every Creator got that space, that time and that leisure to put their thoughts to various creations through Art & Crafts or DIY hacks. Resultant of which, Mango Stationery which started providing their huge Artist equipment and DIY packs during the lockdown period, became an instant hit with many, pondering how to best use their "stay at home" to the best of their benefit. Moving ahead towards 2021, Mango Stationery, thus, is all geared up to keep up the energy and paradigm concept driven supplies with new launches and product extensions. The Brand truly believes in connecting to its consumer and making their day special and hence have attached the tagline "Makes My Day" sometime back. Having been a retail present brand for over 16 years, Brand Mango made best use of the lockdown phase and spruced up its online product availability. In the coming year, the plans are to also expand its reach geographically through additional retail store/s and to launch innovative and viable B2B models.

"Stepping into e-commerce was a great decision for us at Mango. We were able to reach out to a larger number of consumers and witnessed a favourable increase in sales. And a very happy part for being on social media is being able to interact with our users and receiving instant feedback to the products and offers that we announce," says Sitanshu Chheda, Director, Mango Stationery. Mango Stationery's website allows you to browse through a range of premium, world-class art and lifestyle supplies alongside some fun and quirky curations devised to truly make the consumer feel special; make their day. These curations include gift boxes and monthly subscription packages that are meticulously put together by the team to ensure the brand lives up to its tagline; 'Makes My Day'. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

