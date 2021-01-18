Left Menu
Bullmen Realty Hosts 2021's First Physical Property Expo in Noida, Plans Two More

Expects a turnaround of 3000 visitors, and 500 crore dealsNew Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Bullmen Realty, one of the leading Noida headquartered real estate consultancies organizes 2021’s first physical realty expo series in the month of January to showcase properties of around 20 developers. The first phase of expo was held on 17th January, 2021 at Hotel Radisson, Sector 18, Noida, and will continue to second phase at DoubleTree by Hilton in Gurugram on 24th January, 2021. The expo series will be culminated on 31st January, 2021 at Radisson, Sector 18, Noida. The organizing team is expecting a turnaround of 3000 visitors during the entire course of property expo series and close up to 500 bookings. Some of the renowned developers from Noida who participated in this Property Expo were Bhutani, Samridhi, Gulshan, ATS Homekraft, Ace, Tata, Civitech, M3M, Birla Homes, Hero Homes, Adani, Spectrum, Krisumi Corporation, Supertech and Prestige. Adding on to this leading real estate players from Gurugram such as M3M, Krisumi, Hero homes, Paras, Birla Navya, AMB, Shapoorji Pallonji, Adani, DLF & Signature Global will be showcasing their state of art projects in the Gurugram expo. A wide range of futuristic commercial and residential projects will be presented to attract investors and buyers. Each of the property displayed at expo is a mark of excellence in infrastructure and quality. Bullmen Realty Expo is presenting the buyers and investors a golden opportunity to invest in North India’s largest property market along with saving 20 lakhs. Mr. Kapil Kapur, Director, Sales, Strategy & Business Development, Bullmen Realty, said, “With Property Expo we are trying to abridge the gap between genuine customers, and developers by bringing them under one roof. We have leading names of NCR realty market collaborating with us for this event. Buyers will have a wide range of options, to choose from and also utilize the discount offer being provided. Our property expo is one of the first in 2021 for NCR based properties, hence good turn around is expected.” The Property expo showcased residential/commercial properties starting from the range of 15 lakhs and going up to 10 crores. The commercial projects displayed also offered flexible leasing options. Adding on to the importance of property expos, Mr. Ankush Jain, Managing Director, Bullmen Realty said, “Such events give the buyers and potential investors a clear picture of the market, we are glad to be hosting one of the first physical expos in NCR post lockdown. The real estate is currently brimming with investment opportunities and promises great future returns. We are looking forward to evolve our strategies and doing business in this new normal.” PWRPWR

