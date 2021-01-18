Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motherson Group to acquire majority stake in Turkish group

The transaction will also enhance the groups tooling capabilities and complement its existing manufacturing footprint, the statement said.Turkey is likely to play a key role as a competitive sourcing hub and as a platform to serve groups customers in European region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:53 IST
Motherson Group to acquire majority stake in Turkish group
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Auto components major Motherson Group on Monday said it will acquire a majority stake in Turkey's Plast Met Group, a key supplier of plastic moulded parts, related sub-assemblies and injection moulding tools, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition is being carried out by Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRPBV), through its subsidiary Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (SMR), the group said in a statement.

As part of the deal, SMR will acquire 75 per cent stake and will enter into a partnership with the founder of Plast Met. The acquisition includes two companies of Plast Met Group -- Plast Met Kalip, Istanbul and Plast Met Plastik, Bursa -- engaged in manufacturing of injection moulded parts, sub-assemblies for mirrors, trim modules and lighting systems. ''This acquisition will mark SMR and Motherson group's entry into Turkey. Turkey is a strategic growth market for the Motherson group, with annual passenger vehicle production of 1.4mn units and a long-term growth potential,'' it added.

Commenting on the acquisition, Motherson Group Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said, ''This acquisition marks another step towards the growth and diversification of Vision Systems vertical and the group overall.'' He further said, ''This is the 25th acquisition by Motherson Group and we will continue to work towards serving our customers with more products and service offerings globally.'' Turkey will be the 42nd country in Motherson's global operations. The transaction will also enhance the group's tooling capabilities and complement its existing manufacturing footprint, the statement said.

''Turkey is likely to play a key role as a competitive sourcing hub and as a platform to serve group's customers in European region. The proposed deal is expected to be closed within three months subject to receipt of necessary approvals,'' it added.

Plast Met group founder Erol Senol said, ''Both companies are aligned in their business objectives and philosophy. Together with the global know-how of Motherson Group and local expertise of Plast Met group, I am confident that the alliance will enhance value to our customers.'' The Turkish group also has capabilities of manufacturing high-end complex injection moulding tools which cater to customers in Turkey as well as other global markets. The two target companies reported combined revenues of 33 million euros in 2019 and an estimated 28 million euros in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian state prosecutors ask court to jail Navalny for 30 days - Navalny ally

Russian state prosecutors on Monday asked a court to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for 30 days, Ivan Zhdanov, a Navlany ally wrote on Twitter.Western nations have urged Russia to immediately free Navalny, who was detained late on Sunda...

Corporations should encourage whistle-blowing mechanism: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said all corporate groups should encourage whistle-blowing mechanism and provide adequate safeguards to protect whistle-blowers.Addressing the online convocation of the Institute of Company Secretar...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 161 new cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate dips to 0.32 pc

Delhi recorded 161 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over eight months, and eight deaths on Monday, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.32 per cent, authorities said.The infection tally in the city rose to 6,32,590 and the death toll mount...

Petrol nears Rs 85 mark in Delhi, diesel closer to Rs 82 in Mumbai

Petrol price in the national capital neared the Rs 85 a litre mark while diesel rates in Mumbai were close to Rs 82 as fuel prices were raised by 25 paise per litre each on Monday.Petrol now costs a lifetime high of Rs 84.95 per litre in De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021