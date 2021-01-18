Left Menu
Norway to ease some COVID-19 restrictions, keep others

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:03 IST
Norway to ease some COVID-19 restrictions, keep others
Norway's government will ease some restrictions designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus after extra measures imposed for the past two weeks seem to have had the desired effect, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.

"Although the measures seem to be working, and the infection rates are somewhat lower, the situation is still uncertain," Solberg told parliament. The government will ease some restrictions and again allow households to receive guests, but only up to a maximum of five visitors. Children and teenagers can resume sports activities.

Bars and restaurants are however still banned from serving alcohol until further notice.

