Last chance to enrol in the NBSAT exam- Narayana Business School

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/Digpu): AICTE-approved Narayana Business School, Ahmedabad is closing its application for NBSAT on 29th January 2021, at the national level for candidates applying for their specialized and unique courses in MBA/ PGDM. NBSAT is a mandatory management entrance examination framed by Narayana Business School to evaluate the competency and general awareness of the candidates. Understanding NBSAT 2021

Narayana Business School Aptitude Test, NBSAT 2021 is a two hours online-based examination system that will be conducted on 31st January 2021 from 11:00 am to 01:00 pm, PAN India. This is the second round of NBSAT 2021, which is being held after the success of NBSAT first round and due to applicants desire to join NBS specialized and industry-oriented program. It is a mandatory entrance examination to be a part of Narayana Business School and its program, PGDM, PGDM (Quantitative Finance), PGDM (Data Science & Analytics) and MBA + PGPCE. The aptitude test is to measure an applicant's Mathematical Aptitude, General Knowledge, Verbal Ability, Abstract Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension.

The NBSAT is an examination for CAT aspirants looking forward in the management program at a college which prepares you with practical knowledge and top facilities. While NBSAT score is vital, the candidate should own a ticket in these criteria: * The candidate should graduate from a recognized university with 50% or an equivalent CGPA.

* Candidates currently in the final year of the Bachelor's degree or waiting for their results can also apply. * Candidates must have appeared for any recognized management entrance examination like CMAT, CAT, MAT, XAT, which will be an added advantage.

* There is no minimum or maximum work experience required however it will be an added advantage in the selection process. How to apply for NBSAT 2021?

Candidates who are enrolling in MBA/ PGDM program have to sign up on the Narayana Business School website, https://admission.nbs.edu.in/ and verify his/her email address. The candidate will have to fill the NBSAT application online form, upload all the requested documents, pay the application fee of Rs.1000/- and submit the form on or before the due date, 29th January 2021. The process after NBSAT 2021

The student who has appeared for the NBSAT entrance examination on 31st January 2021 will have to go through an evaluation and shortlisting process after the merit list published on https://www.nbs.edu.in/ on 06th February 2021. The candidate will be evaluated on the following basis:

* NBSAT score with a minimum 50 marks or above 50 marks in any MBA entrance examination, * Academic performance, minimum 50% in bachelor's degree and prior work experience would be an added advantage,

* A round of Group discussion (after shortlisting), and * Personal Interview (after shortlisting)

Narayana Business School has acquired the role of a leader in the field of business education and has received ample award and recognition by World Education Summit & Awards in 2018, in 2019 as the best business school of Ahmedabad and in 2020, recognized among the top 50 business schools in India including ranked as 4th best MBA college in Gujarat. NBS has evenly won many prestigious awards from acclaimed organizations such as Times of India, Business Today, Indian Today, Divya Bhaskar, MY FM and the list goes on. The NBS strong core is the result of a duo of Academicians, Dr Amit Gupta and Dr Purvi Gupta with a dream of shaping management education through innovation, quality learning, and world-class research. Dr Amit Gupta, one of the founders of NBS says, " That our goal at NBS is to provide these unique and specialized courses to students, to upgrade their management skills in a manner that they are adaptive in a world where change is necessary and perhaps make them industry leaders."

NBSAT examination on 31st January 2021 which is the final round to enrol in their specialized management programs. To learn more about Narayana Business School Aptitude Test, and their courses, visit their website https://nbsat.nbs.edu.in/. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

