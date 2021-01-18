HDFC Bank shares close with over 1 pc gain after Q3 earnings

Left Menu
Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday closed with gains of over 1 per cent after the company reported a 14.36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.The stock closed at Rs 1,483.20, up 1.15 per cent on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:44 IST
Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday closed with gains of over 1 per cent after the company reported a 14.36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 1,483.20, up 1.15 per cent on BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.49 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,503. On NSE, it rose 0.91 per cent to settle at Rs 1,480.

In volume terms, 8.05 lakh shares were traded at BSE and over 2 crore on NSE. The country's largest private sector lender on Saturday reported a 14.36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,760 crore for the December quarter, driven by a surge in core income.

At the standalone level, net profit for the three-month period grew 18.09 per cent to Rs 8,758.29 crore, on the back of a 15.1 per cent growth in the core net interest income at Rs 16,317 crore. HDFC Bank is the first major lender to declare its results for the December quarter. The results showed an improvement in the asset quality with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 0.81 per cent of the total assets as against 1.42 per cent in the year-ago period and 1.08 per cent at the end of the preceding September quarter, the bank said.

