Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF ferries 81 stranded passengers between J-K, Ladakh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:23 IST
IAF ferries 81 stranded passengers between J-K, Ladakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday ferried 81 stranded people between the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a week after airlifting 286 passengers, an official said.

''Eighty-one passengers were airlifted by AN-32, locally known as Kargil Courier. While 53 passengers were airlifted from Kagil to Jammu, 28 others were ferried from Jammu to Kargil,'' Aamir Ali, Chief Coordinator, Kargil Courier Service, said.

On January 12, a total of 286 stranded passengers of Ladakh were airlifted in C-130, C-17 and AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force between Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

AN-32 Kargil Courier Service operates thrice a week between Kargil and Jammu and twice a week between Kargil and Srinagar due to a closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway owing to heavy snowfall.

The service had to be cancelled early his year due bad weather and the Ladakh administration had made a request to the Ministry of Defence to deploy C-17, C-130 and AN-32 aircraft to cater to the backlog, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Brexit carnage": shellfish trucks protest in London over export chaos

More than 20 shellfish trucks parked on roads near the British parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Downing Street residence on Monday to protest against post-Brexit bureaucracy that has throttled exports to the European Union. Many...

Kerala will strongly intervene against move to privatise PSUs:CM

The Kerala governmentwill strongly intervene against the Centres decision toprivatise various public sector enterprises in the state,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.Replying to the calling attention motion of CPIMMLA, S Sharm...

IRFC IPO subscribed 65 pc on first day of offer

The initial public offer of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC was subscribed 65 per cent on the first day of subscription on Monday. The offer received bids for 80,89,30,700 shares against 1,24,75,05,993 shares on offer, as per da...

Protests over hardship move to central Tunis after arrests

Dozens of protesters gathered in central Tunis on Monday chanting we came in the daytime after several nights of demonstrations in cities across the country that police say have led to about 1,000 arrests. The protests, involving clashes wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021