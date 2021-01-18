Pre-litigation counseling centre set up in Thane family court

The Maharashtra State LegalServices Authority and the family court in Thane have starteda pre-litigation counseling centre, called 'Let's Talk', tocounsel couples and reduce disputes, officials said on Monday.

The centre, which will be operational on Monday,Wednesday and Friday from 2pm to 5pm every week, will havepsychologists from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, MumbaiUniversity and SNDT University to provide free guidance tocouple, they said.

It was inaugurated on Saturday by Justice AA Sayed,executive chairman of the MSLSA.

Thane family court Judge Aruna Farswani asked peopleto take advantage of the free centre, adding that it wouldhelp families, senior citizens etc to resolve disputes withouthaving to take recourse to litigation.

