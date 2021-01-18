Mexico's America Movil to propose bigger budget for share buybacks

Mexico's America Movil to propose bigger budget for share buybacksReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:09 IST
America Movil, the Mexican telecoms company controlled by the family of billionaire tycoon Carlos Slim, said on Monday it would present a proposal to shareholders to raise the amount of money in its share buyback fund.
America Movil did not mention a figure for the proposed increase in its statement.
