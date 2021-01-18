Left Menu
Road Safety Month begins in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:18 IST
Mizoram Transport MinisterT J Lalnuntluanga launched a campaign for observing 'RoadSafety Month' which began in the state on Monday to makepeople aware of traffic rules and prevention of accidents.

The minister kicked off the campaign at a functionheld in the state capital.

This year the theme of the campaign is ''Fimkhur la,Nun humhim rawh (Be careful and save life)''.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalnuntluanga said that thestate government is giving priority to the safety of people.

He urged officials to spread awareness about roadsafety to avoid accidents.

The government, he said, is concerned about theincrease in the number of road mishaps caused by recklessdriving.

''Every citizen has an equal responsibility to avoidroad accidents,'' he said.

Mentioning that road accidents can be reduced iftraffic rules are followed strictly, the minister urgeddrivers and vehicle operators to obey traffic rules.

''No tolerance week'' against violators will not be heldthis year, instead a ''help and guidance desk'' will beorganised near Vanapa Hall in Aizawl to spread awareness amongthe people, the minister added.

The inaugural function for observing Road Safety Monthwas also held in all district transport offices.

At least 37 people were killed and 61 others injuredin road accidents in Mizoram last year, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

