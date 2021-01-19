QuEST Global reinforces leadership position in Zinnov Zones ER&D & IoT services ratings

- Strong growth in Digital Engineering, AI Engineering, Enterprise Software, Semiconductor, and Medical Devices cements the company's leadership positionBENGALURU, India and SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a product engineering and lifecycle services company, said it had reinforced its leadership position in the Zinnov Zones - Engineering and R&D and IoT Services 2020 ratings, owing to strong growth in digital engineering, AI engineering, enterprise software, semiconductor, and medical devices domains. The recognition by Zinnov is a testament to QuEST's capability to be the trusted thinking partner to customers by solving some of the toughest engineering problems they face in creating new products, opening new markets, and maximizing efficiency.

In the ER&D services rating, Zinnov has recognized the leadership capabilities of QuEST in some of the most essential industries such as semiconductor, medical devices, enterprise software, industrial, automotive, and aerospace. Zinnov has placed QuEST in the expansive and established leadership zone for digital engineering, AI engineering, and IoT services for its robust presence and excellence in these domains.

Zinnov published the ER&D and IoT Services reports after evaluating around 60 global engineering service providers across major industry segments. Criteria such as product development capabilities, innovation, client relationships, eco-system linkages, scalability, depth and maturity of engineering services, and specialization were evaluated.

''QuEST has continued to accelerate its growth trajectory, strengthening its leadership position in Zinnov Zones 2020 - Engineering and R&D services and IoT Technology Services ratings. The firm's wide breadth of capabilities across product engineering and lifecycle in verticals such as Semiconductor, Medical Devices, and Industrial has helped the firm strengthen its leadership positioning. QuEST's investments and offerings in new-age areas such as Digital Engineering, AI engineering poise it to grow further and enhance its market positioning for ER&D services,'' said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner & Practice Head, Zinnov.

Commenting on this achievement, Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global, said, ''We are delighted to be recognized by Zinnov as a leader in ER&D and IoT Services ratings. This reflects our engineers' hunger and aspiration to enable customers to 'Create the Frontier' by advancing the ways people travel, live, work, and engage with each other. During these times of the pandemic, our diversification strategy has helped us grow business and strengthen our presence in hi-tech and medical devices verticals. Growing at this pace, we are sure we will continue to build an organization that will last for generations to come.''QuEST has been working with the world's most recognized companies across diverse verticals, helping them address the growing demand to provide connected engineering experiences to the end consumers. Over the past two decades, the company has been helping industry leaders and challengers to identify problems, proactively create innovative solutions, and make products safer and more reliable in today's digital age. Through its integrated local-global delivery approach and ability to leverage the convergence of mechanical, software, electronics, and digital engineering innovations, QuEST has been catering to customers' emerging needs and delighting them with best-in-class engineering solutions.

About ZinnovFounded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm with a presence in Santa Clara, Houston, Bangalore, and Gurgaon. Over the past 19 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 customers to develop actionable insights that help them in their transformation journeys. With core expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation, Zinnov assists clients by:• Providing research and strategy consulting for Technology Service Providers in the areas of Product Engineering and Digital Transformation;• Enabling companies to develop and optimize a global engineering partner strategy to achieve higher throughput, innovation, productivity, and cost savings;• Growing revenue for companies' products and services in India and other emerging markets;• Helping MNCs expand and/or consolidate their globalization footprint;• Enabling technology Service Providers to identify and create newer business opportunities.

With their team of experienced professionals and research teams, Zinnov serves clients from across software, semiconductor, consumer electronics, travel and hospitality, automotive, storage, telecom & networking, healthcare, banking, financial services, and retail verticals in the US, Europe, Japan, and India. For more information, visit http://zinnov.comAbout QuEST GlobalFor more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 56 global delivery centers, and 11,250+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance the consumer experience, and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

