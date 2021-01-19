Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks turn defensive as lockdown worries resurface

European stocks inched higher on Tuesday, as possible extension of German lockdowns drew investors into defensive sectors such as healthcare and telecoms. After gaining almost half a percent at the open, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose just 0.1% by 0938 GMT, while Germany's DAX and London's blue-chip index rose 0.2% each.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:31 IST
European stocks turn defensive as lockdown worries resurface

European stocks inched higher on Tuesday, as possible extension of German lockdowns drew investors into defensive sectors such as healthcare and telecoms.

After gaining almost half a percent at the open, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose just 0.1% by 0938 GMT, while Germany's DAX and London's blue-chip index rose 0.2% each. Gains at the open were fuelled by Asian stocks closing in on all-time highs as investors wagered China's economic strength would help underpin growth in the region after data confirmed the world's second-largest economy was one of the few to grow over 2020.

However, the prospect of longer lockdowns in Europe kept investors on edge, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel set to agree with regional leaders to extend a lockdown for most shops and schools until mid-February, sources told Reuters. Defensive sectors that tend to remain immune to economic cycles such as healthcare, telecom and utilities gained the most, while retail stocks took the biggest hit.

"With the extension of lockdowns, Q1 GDP growth will be negative, in Germany and euro area as well," said Matthias Bausch, senior cross asset strategist at Commerzbank. "However, the current situation is not the important driver for equity markets. If investors realise that lockdowns might be extended into Q2 or Q3, there is a much bigger risk."

Tech stocks gained 0.4%, led by Logitech, which jumped 2.5% as it raised its 2021 sales growth and profit outlook for the third time, benefiting from a pandemic-driven boost in demand for work-from-home products and gaming accessories. UK-listed shares of Rio Tinto was flat despite reporting a 2.4% rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, helped by industrial activity in top consumer China.

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli fell 2.2% after it said organic sales fell 6.1% in 2020, with only a lukewarm improvement in the second half as COVID-19 restrictions and the absence of travel weighed. Analysts are forecasting a 26.3% decline in fourth-quarter profit for companies listed on the STOXX 600, as per Refinitiv IBES.

Investors were also monitoring the political situation in Italy ahead of a confidence vote in the upper house Senate that could force prime minister Giuseppe Conte to resign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on January 18, 2021

Money Market Operations as on January 18, 2021 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment 4,40,836.38 3.21 0.50-5.30 I. Call Money 10,035.73 3.16 1.90-3.50 II. Triparty Repo ...

Thai woman sentenced to 43 years in jail for insulting monarchy

A Thai court on Tuesday sentenced a 65-year-old woman to more than 43 years in jail for sharing online posts criticizing the royal family, her lawyer said, the countrys harshest ever sentence for insulting the monarchy. Her sentence comes a...

Saudi overtures to wary Biden team driven by worries over Iran, economy

After months out of the global spotlight, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has swept back to centre stage with eye-catching diplomatic and economic moves aimed at showing the new U.S. president he is a valuable partner who can get thi...

India's cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.63 pc; positivity rate last week was recorded at 1.99 pc: Health Ministry.

Indias cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.63 pc positivity rate last week was recorded at 1.99 pc Health Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021