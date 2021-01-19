Left Menu
Development News Edition

FinMin allows Madhya Pradesh to raise Rs 1,423 cr additional fund through market borrowing

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said Madhya Pradesh has been permitted to raise additional Rs 1,423 crore through market borrowing after the state implemented power sector reforms.In a statement, the ministry said Madhya Pradesh has started Direct Benefit Transfer DBT of electricity subsidy to farmers in one district of the state with effect from December 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:08 IST
FinMin allows Madhya Pradesh to raise Rs 1,423 cr additional fund through market borrowing

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said Madhya Pradesh has been permitted to raise additional Rs 1,423 crore through market borrowing after the state implemented power sector reforms.

In a statement, the ministry said Madhya Pradesh has started Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of electricity subsidy to farmers in one district of the state with effect from December 2020. Thus, it has successfully implemented one of the three stipulated reforms in the power sector.

Successful implementation of the reform has made the state eligible to mobilise additional financial resources equivalent to 0.15 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

''Accordingly, the Department of Expenditure has granted permission to the State to mobilise additional financial resources of Rs 1,423 crore through Open Market Borrowings. This has provided the much needed additional financial resources to the State to fight COVID-19 pandemic,'' the statement said.

The Centre had in May last year enhanced the borrowing limit of the states by 2 per cent of their GSDP. Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen-centric reforms by the states. The states get permission to raise additional funds equivalent to 0.25 per cent of GSDP on completion of reforms in each sector.

The four citizen-centric areas identified for reforms were (a) Implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System, (b) Ease of doing business reform, (c) Urban Local body/ utility reforms and (d) Power Sector reforms.

Till now, 14 states have carried out at least one of the four stipulated reforms and have been granted reform linked borrowing permissions.

Out of these, 11 states have implemented the One Nation One Ration Card System, 8 states have done ease of doing business reforms, 4 states have done local body reforms and Madhya Pradesh has implemented power sector reforms.

Total reform linked additional borrowing permission issued so far to the states stands at Rs 62,762 crore, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Motif India to Partner Microsoft's ISV and Global Training Partner Tech Avant-Garde as Sole Marketing Agent for School Outreach Program

Mumbai MaharashtraIndia, January 21 ANIBusinessWire India Even as schools grapple with the dilemma of opening, they have realised the importance of embarking upon the process of digital transformation for holistic learning through digital c...

Russia tells social networks: Stop promoting anti-Kremlin Navalny protests to minors

Russia has asked social networks, including the video-sharing app TikTok, to stop the spread of posts encouraging minors to take part in unsanctioned rallies on Saturday in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.Navalny, President ...

Sebi slaps Rs 1 cr fine on HDFC Bank in BRH Wealth Kreators case

Sebi on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank for invoking securities pledged by stock broker BRH Wealth Kreators in violation of the regulators interim directions.In addition, the bank has been directed to transfer Rs 158.6...

Govt to focus on loss-making discoms for next 3-4 yrs to achieve '24X7 power for all': Official

The governments spotlight will be on electricity distribution utilities or discoms, which are mostly state-run and cash-strapped due to losses, to achieve the goal of 24X7 power for all, a senior official said.There is stress in the power s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021