Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee rises 11 paise to 73.17 against dollar on equity rally

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:13 IST
Rupee rises 11 paise to 73.17 against dollar on equity rally

The rupee gained 11 paise to settle at 73.17 against the US dollar on Tuesday on the back of rally in domestic equities and weak American currency.

A rebound in regional currencies amid growing risk appetite among investors also supported the local currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.16, and hit an intra-day high of 73.14 and a low of 73.31. It finally finished at 73.17, higher by 11 paise over its last close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.22 per cent to 90.52 ahead of the testimony of US Secretary of the Treasury nominee Janet Yellen later in the day.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 834.02 points or 1.72 per cent higher at 49,398.29 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 239.85 points or 1.68 per cent to 14,521.15.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 650.60 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.26 per cent to USD 55.44 per barrel.

''The Indian rupee appreciated against the US currency tracking a marginally weak dollar index and a rebound in regional equities and currencies,'' said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

The rupee had initially weakened to an intra-day low of 73.31 earlier in the session on the back of dollar demand from importers.

Most Asian currencies appreciated against the US dollar amid upbeat risk appetite.

Investors will now await comments from Janet Yellen on US stimulus measures and the dollar during her Senate confirmation hearing later in the day, Iyer said.

On the central bank side, investors will await key monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan on Thursday, he added. PTI MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK says real way to put pressure on Russia is through OPCW

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons OPCW was the way to put pressure on Russia, responding to questions about Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and Moscows influence in Britain.Wer...

Head of Ukraine's top court notified he is suspect in witness tampering case

Ukrainian investigators formally notified the head of Ukraines constitutional court that he is a suspect in a witness tampering case, the state investigation bureau said on Tuesday. Ukrainian prosecutors said in December they were investiga...

NCB conducts searches in Mumbai after arrest of drug peddlers

The Narcotics Control BureauNCB on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations insouth and central Mumbai after the arrest of two drug peddlersover the weekend, an official said.Acting on specific information, an NCB team hadarrested t...

Tennis-Bautista Agut apologises for comparing hotel quarantine to jail

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut has apologised after criticising the Victoria state governments quarantine requirements for tennis players ahead of next months Australian Open and comparing being locked down in a hotel to being in prison.Pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021