Already in lockdown, Dutch to toughen measures against COVID-19 - minister

The Dutch government will soon announce new measures to help fight the country's coronavirus epidemic, ANP press agency reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Health Minister Hugo de Jonge.

The Dutch government has been weighing a night time curfew in addition to its current lockdown measures, which include a ban on public gatherings and the closure of schools, restaurants and non-essential stores.

