1st India-EU IPR dialogue held to enhance cooperation in field of Intellectual Property Rights

The 1st India-EU IPR dialogue was held on 14th January 2021 between the EU Commission and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)through a virtual platform. The aim of the dialogue was to further strengthen the India-EU relation & facilitate enhanced cooperation in the field of Intellectual Property Rights.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sh. Ravinder, Joint Secretary, DPIIT and Mr Carlo Pettinato, Head of Unit Investment & Intellectual Property, DG Trade, European Commission, jointly hosted by EU Commission and DPIIT. Senior government functionaries from Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture, Department of Health and Department of Revenue from the Indian side, and several Directorate Generals of European Commission, from EU side, participated in the dialogue.

The India Co-Chair provided an overview of various IPR developments, with an aim to meet the objectives set forth in the National IPR policy 2016. He also reiterated the importance of legislative reforms brought in by India to stimulate innovation and creativity among start-ups and MSMEs. Various initiatives taken up by the Indian government in this context were appreciated by EU representatives. The EU Co-Chair provided a brief overview of DG trade and the various activities being undertaken by them including IPRs in relation to Free Trade Agreements as well as effective enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights.

After the opening remarks, the exchange of information concerning specific areas of IP regimes took place. A representative from EU provided an update on a recent directive on Copyright in the digital market keeping in pace with changing demands of the industry. On Trademark, they presented the details about the dual system available in the region which provides flexibility to the owners.

Indian counterparts updated the functionaries on reduced pendency on trademarks and department's continuous efforts to further improve the process. Further, there were discussions on plant protection and farmer's right and their importance for the Indian economy. A representative from India also briefed on the various enforcement initiatives being taken by the government so as to ensure the right of the owners is respected.

Towards the conclusion of the dialogue, Co-Chairs thanked all the representatives for their participation and initiative in strengthening the bilateral relationship, particularly during the challenging times of the Covid19 pandemic, which is also an opportunity to bring the two nations closer through collaboration in the area of IP protection and its enforcement. It was emphasized that this dialogue is an effective platform to discuss key intellectual property issues that affect business entities and to identify areas for closer collaboration for the mutual benefit of both economies.

(With Inputs from PIB)