Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRDAI panel suggests standard professional indemnity policy

An IRDAI panel has suggested standardisation of the professional indemnity policy under which insurance cover can be provided to brokers, corporate agents, web aggregators and insurance marketing firms.A professional indemnity policy is a liability insurance product that protects individuals giving professional advice and professional entities against negligence claims by their clients for errors and omissions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:10 IST
IRDAI panel suggests standard professional indemnity policy

An IRDAI panel has suggested standardisation of the professional indemnity policy under which insurance cover can be provided to brokers, corporate agents, web aggregators and insurance marketing firms.

A professional indemnity policy is a liability insurance product that protects individuals giving professional advice and professional entities against negligence claims by their clients for errors and omissions. It covers financial loss suffered by the clients resulting from breach of professional duty.

The committee for standardisation of professional indemnity insurance policy set up by IRDAI has suggested standard proposal and policy form for brokers (direct, reinsurance and composite), corporate agents, web aggregators and insurance marketing firms.

As per the recommendation, policies issued under the new format will cover all damages resulting from any claim for breach of duty of the insured, fraud and dishonesty of any employee for which the insured becomes legally liable.

Under the new dispensation, it would not be permissible to issue any public liability insurance policy with unlimited liability, as per the proposed standard policy.

Stakeholders can send their comments on the standard policy to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) by February 7, 2021.

The rates of premium under the new agreement will be on an annual basis and full premium will have to be paid at the inception. It will not be permissible to accept premium in installments, the panel's report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China needs to be given clear message: Rahul attacks PM on "Chinese village" in Arunachal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, and said China needs to be given a clear message.He termed ...

'Tandav' makers to implement changes in web-series amid backlash over hurting religious sentiments

Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar on Tuesday revealed that the cast and crew of the show has decided to implement changes in the Amazon Prime Video-based series in order to address the backlash against its content that has hurt religious senti...

INSIGHT-Trump fraud claims open Republican rift in Texas and other red states

Pat Cowan, a Republican official in west Texas, would rather blow up her party than see it controlled by weak Republicans who increasingly are distancing themselves from President Donald Trump since the U.S. Capitol riots he is accused of i...

India is indispensable partner in Japan's vision for Indo-Pacific: Japanese envoy Satoshi Suzuki

India is the indispensable partner in Japans endeavour to achieve its vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and both countries have been deepening cooperation in areas of maritime security and connectivity, Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021