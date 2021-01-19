Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of America hopes for loan growth bounce after muted quarter

Loan portfolios have been quashed by the pandemic over the past year and the United States' second-largest bank reported a 2% fall in loans and 6% fall in credit card spending for the quarter. Underscoring its confidence in the economy, the bank joined peers JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc in releasing $828 million from its reserves to cover bad loans after adding more than $8 billion through the first three quarters of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:22 IST
Bank of America hopes for loan growth bounce after muted quarter

Bank of America Corp posted a smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday and said it was hopeful of achieving growth in loans this year as the economy recovers. Loan portfolios have been quashed by the pandemic over the past year and the United States' second-largest bank reported a 2% fall in loans and 6% fall in credit card spending for the quarter.

Underscoring its confidence in the economy, the bank joined peers JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc in releasing $828 million from its reserves to cover bad loans after adding more than $8 billion through the first three quarters of the year. Roughly 75% of the reserve release is tied to the bank's consumer portfolio as customers entered the new year in better-than-expected financial health due to fiscal stimulus. The commercial reserve release was mostly driven by a pull back from industries heavily impacted by the pandemic.

"We're grinding out of this health crisis," Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio said on a conference call with reporters. "We should be able to grow NII because we are adding deposits and we are adding loans." Net interest income (NII) at the bank, a key measure of how much it can make from lending, tumbled 16%.

NII rose in the fourth quarter from a low-point in the third quarter and will continue to increase in 2021 with the biggest gains in the last half of the year, Donofrio said. The second-largest U.S. bank by assets also reported a 13% fall in consumer banking revenue to $8.2 billion, citing a hit from lower interest rates.

Lower rates have limited how much banks can charge for their lending services at the same time fiscal stimulus programs and flagging consumer confidence have softened loan demand. Shares of Bank of America fell 1.58% in trading before the bell.

Net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $5.21 billion, or 59 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $6.75 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 55 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv, helped by lower credit costs.

The bank reported a 10% fall in overall revenue, net of interest expense, to $20.1 billion. Revenue from its sales and trading business rose to $3 billion from $2.8 billion a year earlier.

Net income for its global markets unit jumped 38% to $791 million. Fixed income, currencies and commodities revenue fell 5% and came in below estimates, while the 30% jump in equities trading revenue impressed Wall Street. Separately, the second-largest U.S. bank said its board approved a $3.2 billion share repurchase program in the first quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China needs to be given clear message: Rahul attacks PM on "Chinese village" in Arunachal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, and said China needs to be given a clear message.He termed ...

'Tandav' makers to implement changes in web-series amid backlash over hurting religious sentiments

Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar on Tuesday revealed that the cast and crew of the show has decided to implement changes in the Amazon Prime Video-based series in order to address the backlash against its content that has hurt religious senti...

INSIGHT-Trump fraud claims open Republican rift in Texas and other red states

Pat Cowan, a Republican official in west Texas, would rather blow up her party than see it controlled by weak Republicans who increasingly are distancing themselves from President Donald Trump since the U.S. Capitol riots he is accused of i...

India is indispensable partner in Japan's vision for Indo-Pacific: Japanese envoy Satoshi Suzuki

India is the indispensable partner in Japans endeavour to achieve its vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and both countries have been deepening cooperation in areas of maritime security and connectivity, Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021