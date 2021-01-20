Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Pandemic could be WHO's Chernobyl moment for reform -review panel

"We are not here to assign blame, but to make concrete recommendations to help the world respond faster and better in future," the panel's co-chair, former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, told a news briefing. The panel's report said earlier that Chinese officials should have applied public health measures more forcefully in January to curb the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and criticised the WHO for not declaring an international emergency until Jan. 30.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 00:01 IST
UPDATE 2-Pandemic could be WHO's Chernobyl moment for reform -review panel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 pandemic could be the catalyst for much-needed reform of the World Health Organization just as the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986 forced urgent changes at the U.N. nuclear agency, an independent review panel said on Tuesday.

The panel, set up to investigate the global response to the coronavirus, said the WHO is underpowered, underfunded and required fundamental reform to give it the resources it needs to respond more effectively to deadly disease outbreaks. "We are not here to assign blame, but to make concrete recommendations to help the world respond faster and better in future," the panel's co-chair, former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, told a news briefing.

The panel's report said earlier that Chinese officials should have applied public health measures more forcefully in January to curb the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and criticised the WHO for not declaring an international emergency until Jan. 30. At the WHO's Executive Board on Tuesday, China defended its early actions to fight the outbreak in the city of Wuhan and rejected some paragraphs of the panel report as being "inconsistent with the facts".

"While the pathogen was still unknown, the public was advised to avoid enclosed, unventilated and crowded places. Wearing masks was also recommended for going out. Wuhan closed the Huanan seafood wholesale market on the first of January 2020," said Sun Yang of China's National Health Commission. Such "extraordinary public health measures" were taken while virulence and transmissibility were still unclear, but they "won precious time for China and the world to fight the virus", Sun said.

REFORMS The United States and European Union backed drawing up reform proposals for a ministerial meeting in May.

"We must rise to this occasion even as we combat the pandemic and resurrect our economies," said Garrett Grigsby, head of the U.S. delegation. The U.N. agency was rocked by a decision last year by the United States to halt its funding, and has been accused of being too close to China early in the pandemic, which the WHO denies.

Germany's Bjoern Kuemmel called for "common responsibility and investment in global health preparedness. To defend the status quo or to only implement the so-called low-hanging fruit cannot be an option". Johnson Sirleaf said she believed the WHO "is reformable".

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the board that the WHO was "committed to accountability" and change. Johnson Sirleaf and her co-chair, former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, noted repeatedly that the WHO's ability to enforce its advice, or enter countries to investigate the source of disease outbreaks, is severely curtailed.

They said the pandemic had shown that the WHO's 194 member states must act swiftly to reform the agency, boost its funding, and give it powers to enforce international health regulations. "Is that this (Chernobyl) moment for WHO and the global health system?," Clark asked, adding that WHO member states "are going to have to face up to this".

(Additional reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva; Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden's nominee for intel director says China growing authoritarian at home and assertive abroad

China is expanding its authoritarian approach at home, while it is being more assertive overseas, incoming US President Joe Bidens top spy pick, Avril Haines, told lawmakers on Tuesday, as Senators expressed concerns over the rising securit...

Cut in Canadian supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will have considerable effect -official

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines starting the week of Jan. 25, a senior official said, indicating more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Pfizer has already said it ...

Married woman living with another sans divorce not entitled for protection: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a married woman living with another person without divorcing husband will not be entitled for protection from the court.Petitioners Asha Devi and Suraj Kumar had moved the court contending that they b...

France reports 23,608 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 23,608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,736 on Monday and from 19,752 last Tuesday while hospitalisations in intensive care units were also on the rise.Health ministry data also showed 656 people had died f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021