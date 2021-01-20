ADROSONIC Expands Business in USA, Announces James Oury as Partner Operations at ADROSONIC Inc.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Digital consulting company ADROSONIC, which in August 2020 had set up subsidiary ADROSONIC Inc. in the United States of America, has announced the signing of James Oury as 'Partner Operations' at ADROSONIC Inc. With over 25 years of assisting technology companies in building legal and commercial value with the benefit of financial literacy, James Oury, Partner Operations at ADROSONIC Inc., will be responsible for running and managing the US operations of the company and in nurturing relationships with existing clients and prospects.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Mayank, CEO & MD, ADROSONIC, said: "We are happy to announce signing of James Oury as Partner Operations after our big foray in the USA. We welcome James to the team. He brings in vast experience of working with several companies over the last two and a half decades. A serial founder of several Biotech, Fintech and EdTech companies, James will be an asset for us as we recruit right talent for our US entity which will help us in scaling our US operations."Commenting on his association with ADROSONIC Inc., James Oury, Partner Operations at ADROSONIC Inc., said: "I am excited to be a part of the journey as ADROSONIC forays into the USA. The dynamic and experienced team at ADROSONIC draws confidence from its rich work ethics. I am looking forward to work with the team as we see tremendous potential for the business in the Americas."James Oury has extensive financial services practice and legal technology exposure with 3 decades of commercial legal practice. He has an expertise in sustainability practices.

About ADROSONIC INC.

ADROSONIC, a business-focused digital consulting firm having global presence with offices in India and the UK announced the incorporation of its subsidiary ADROSONIC Inc. in Denver, Colorado in the United States of America in August, 2020. Possessing competencies in the fields of RPA, Data Analytics, CRM services and Software testing, ADROSONIC strives to pave the Digital Roadmap for emerging and traditional business organisations. This step further strengthens its vision to expand operations within the Americas.

Visit https://www.adrosonic.com/ for more information and follow us on @adrosonic on Twitter and ADROSONIC on LinkedIn.

For more information contact us at info@adrosonic.com To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Mr. James Oury - Partner Operations at ADROSONIC Inc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)