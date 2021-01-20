Britain's Burberry says COVID-19 closures drag Q3 sales down 9%

British luxury brand Burberry said underlying sales fell 9% in the three months ended December as the COVID-19 pandemic closed shops and meant fewer tourists visiting its European stores.

Comparable store sales in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa declined 37% in the quarter, the third of its financial year, but the company said it remained confident in the future, buoyed by sales growth of 11% in Asia Pacific stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)