Britain's Burberry says COVID-19 closures drag Q3 sales down 9%

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:42 IST
Representative Image

British luxury brand Burberry said underlying sales fell 9% in the three months ended December as the COVID-19 pandemic closed shops and meant fewer tourists visiting its European stores.

Comparable store sales in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa declined 37% in the quarter, the third of its financial year, but the company said it remained confident in the future, buoyed by sales growth of 11% in Asia Pacific stores.

