UK's Dixons Carphone to make case to retain "click & collect" during lockdown -CEO

Earlier this month Scotland tightened its lockdown measures to restrict non-essential retailers from offering click & collect, though electricals retail was excluded from the new rules. "We continue to make the case that what we're providing to customers is a safe and essential service," Dixons Carphone CEO Alex Baldock told reporters after the group updated on Christmas trading.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 14:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British electricals retailer Dixons Carphone will press the UK government to continue to allow "click & collect" services in England while its stores are closed in the COVID-19 lockdown, its boss said on Wednesday. Earlier this month Scotland tightened its lockdown measures to restrict non-essential retailers from offering click & collect, though electricals retail was excluded from the new rules.

"We continue to make the case that what we're providing to customers is a safe and essential service," Dixons Carphone CEO Alex Baldock told reporters after the group updated on Christmas trading. He said the group had invested over 15 million pounds ($20.5 million) in offering a safe, zero contact, order and collect service.

