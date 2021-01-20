Left Menu
Development News Edition

GoAir airlifts 15,91,000 doses of COVID vaccine to various destinations on Wed

Wadia Group-owned no-frills airline GoAir has airlifted 15,91,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to various destinations from Mumbai, Pune and Chennai on Wednesday in the second phase of vaccine transportation amid the on-going inoculation drive in the country.GoAir is operating flights carrying the vaccine doses to Lucknow, Chennai, Cochin, Port Blair and Kolkata on Wednesday, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 14:46 IST
GoAir airlifts 15,91,000 doses of COVID vaccine to various destinations on Wed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Wadia Group-owned no-frills airline GoAir has airlifted 15,91,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to various destinations from Mumbai, Pune and Chennai on Wednesday in the second phase of vaccine transportation amid the on-going inoculation drive in the country.

GoAir is operating flights carrying the vaccine doses to Lucknow, Chennai, Cochin, Port Blair and Kolkata on Wednesday, it said. In the first phase, which started from January 13, the city-headquartered air operator transported a total of 7,20,000 doses to five destinations. ''Vaccine transportation continues our on-going work since the beginning of the first movement to keep critical supply-chain operating, meet the increased level of domestic delivery and ship more than seven lakh across India,'' GoAir Chief Executive Officer, Kaushik Khona said in a statement to PTI. According to the airline, it transported 18,000 doses of the vaccine to Goa from Mumbai on its flight G8-308, which landed in Goa at 6.30 am and another flight carrying 94,000 doses arrived at Lucknow from Mumbai at 8.20 am on Wednesday. The airline also operated a flight to Chennai from Pune which carried 5,20,000 doses of the vaccine of which 13,500 doses were for Puducherry and the rest for Tamil Nadu. It also operated a service to Port Blair from Chennai with 6,000 doses. The flight G8 347 operating on the Mumbai-Cochin transported 2,52,000 doses of the vaccine, of which 2,51,000 doses were bound for Kerala and the remaining 1,000 doses for Lakshadweep Island, the airline said in the statement. GoAir's flight from Pune for Kolkata airlifted 6,99,000 doses for West Bengal, it added. In the two phases together, GoAir has carried a total of 23,11,000 doses, the airline said. ''During the first phase of the vaccine movement, GoAir had a share of 22 per cent in the total vaccine transportation while in the second phase, in the second phase 36 per cent of the vaccine movement is on our network,'' the airline said. ''We are moving the lion's share of the Covid-19 vaccine in the second phase of ongoing efforts to support pandemic relief. The GoAir network and team are uniquely positioned to deliver on the mission in India,'' said Khona.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' tractor rally on R-Day: Union leaders reject suggestion of alternative route

Farmer unions opposing the Centres new agri laws on Wednesday rejected a suggestion by police officers to hold their proposed January 26 tractor rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway instead of Delhis busy Outer Ring Road, sources s...

RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal's supporters misbehave with Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza employees

A group of people, allegedly the supporters of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal, on Tuesday misbehaved with employees of Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza and vandalised a toll booth.This incident happened when they were on the way t...

UK COVID-19 toll is 'horrendous', minister says, as deaths approach 100,000

As the United Kingdoms COVID-19 death toll approaches 100,000, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Wednesday that the numbers were horrendous but that it was not the time to look back at the governments possible mismanagement of the crisis.T...

Action on complaint against 'Tandav' to be as per law:Deshmukh

Maharashtra Police have receiveda complaint about controversial web series Tandav and formalaction will taken in the case as per law, state Home MinisterAnil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.Talking to reporters here, Deshmukh also demanded theCe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021