Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari asks states to accord top priority to road safety

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:04 IST
Gadkari asks states to accord top priority to road safety
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has asked state governments to accord top priority to road safety, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs also asked the state governments to motivate people for safer movement on road, with the involvement of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), using social media on major basis for awareness and education about road safety measures.

He was addressing 19th meeting of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) on Tuesday here.

The meeting of NRSC takes place even as the country is marking its first-ever road safety month, which began on Monday.

Gadkari gave the example of Sweden where zero tolerance towards road accident reduction is adopted, the road transport and highways ministry said in the statement.

He suggested that there should be a three-day mandatory training of engineers of the ministry, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD) and various agencies related to road construction for awareness about road safety.

Pointing out that there is a committee of MPs related to road safety, he requested all the MLAs to also focus on the issue of accident reduction in their constituencies.

The ministry has set up the NRSC with the mandate to advise on matters pertaining to the planning and coordination of policies and standards of safety in the road transport sector. It will also advise on formulating and recommending a road safety programme for implementation by the states' road safety organisations, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' tractor rally on R-Day: Union leaders reject suggestion of alternative route

Farmer unions opposing the Centres new agri laws on Wednesday rejected a suggestion by police officers to hold their proposed January 26 tractor rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway instead of Delhis busy Outer Ring Road, sources s...

RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal's supporters misbehave with Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza employees

A group of people, allegedly the supporters of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal, on Tuesday misbehaved with employees of Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza and vandalised a toll booth.This incident happened when they were on the way t...

UK COVID-19 toll is 'horrendous', minister says, as deaths approach 100,000

As the United Kingdoms COVID-19 death toll approaches 100,000, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Wednesday that the numbers were horrendous but that it was not the time to look back at the governments possible mismanagement of the crisis.T...

Action on complaint against 'Tandav' to be as per law:Deshmukh

Maharashtra Police have receiveda complaint about controversial web series Tandav and formalaction will taken in the case as per law, state Home MinisterAnil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.Talking to reporters here, Deshmukh also demanded theCe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021