Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 36 pc to Rs 2,200 cr

Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 36 pc to Rs 2,200 crPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:43 IST
Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Wednesday reported a 35.8 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,200 crore for the quarter ended December.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,620 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to BSE.
During the October-December period, the company's total income increased to Rs 6,483 crore, over Rs 5,117 crore period in the year-ago period, the filing said.
Commenting on the result, the company's CEO (chief executive officer) Arun Mishra said: ''We have delivered record production volumes yet again despite a challenging operating environment due to COVID-19.'' PTI SHWSHW
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
