Left Menu
Development News Edition

Federal Bank reports Q3 operating profit at Rs 963 crore

Private sector lender Federal Bank said on Wednesday its operating profit moved up to Rs 963 crore during the quarter ended December as against Rs 744 crore during Q3 FY20.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:08 IST
Federal Bank reports Q3 operating profit at Rs 963 crore
The bank has 1,272 branches and 1,948 ATMs. Image Credit: ANI

Private sector lender Federal Bank said on Wednesday its operating profit moved up to Rs 963 crore during the quarter ended December as against Rs 744 crore during Q3 FY20. However, the net profit came down to Rs 404 crore from Rs 441 crore primarily on account of increased provisions.

The bank earned net interest income of Rs 1,437 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Rs 1,155 crore for the same quarter last year. The net interest margin stood at 3.22 per cent, up 22 basis points. Total business grew 8.85 per cent year-on-year from Rs 2.63 lakh crore on December 31, 2019 to Rs 2.87 lakh crore on December 31, 2020.

While total deposits reached Rs 1.61 lakh crore from Rs 1.44 lakh crore, net advances touched Rs 1.25 lakh crore. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPAs at the end of quarter stood at Rs 3,470 crore and Rs 757 crore respectively. Gross NPA as a percentage improved from 2.99 per cent to 2.71 per cent while net NPA improved from 1.63 per cent to 0.6 per cent.

Provision coverage ratio improved substantially from 45.3 per cent to 77.1 per cent. Net worth of the bank increased to Rs 15,645 crore from Rs 14,211 crore as on December 31, 2019. Capital adequacy ratio computed as per Basel III guidelines stood at 14.31 per cent at the end of Q3 FY21.

Managing Director and CEO Shyam Srinivasan said the bank crossed two key milestones during the quarter. The first one being the Rs 1,000 crore debit card spends in a month, and the second one being Rs 1 lakh crore personal inward remittances in a calendar year. "The bank continues its strong operating momentum despite external turbulences. This has helped strengthen its balance sheet further," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer vaccine appears effective against coronavirus variant found in Britain -study

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is likely to protect against a more infectious variant of the virus discovered in Britain which has spread around the world, according to results of further lab tests released on Wednesd...

HarperCollins Publishers India is delighted to announce 'Kamala Harris: Phenomenal Woman' by Chidanand Rajghatta

New Delhi India, January 20 ANIPRNewswire HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to announce a new and definitive biography of Kamala Harris - who will be sworn in today as the Vice President of the United States of America - by renowne...

Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 36 pc to Rs 2,200 cr

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Wednesday reported a 35.8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,200 crore for the quarter ended December driven by recovery in metal prices and strict cost discipline.The company had posted a net profi...

Flags, signs, soldiers ahead of Biden inaugural

As the sun rose over Washingtons Freedom Plaza between the US Capitol and the White House ahead of Joe Bidens presidential inauguration, clusters of soldiers in full battle fatigues clustered inside metal barriers erected to restrict access...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021