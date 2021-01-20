Left Menu
Development News Edition

Havells Q3 profit up 74.5% to Rs 350.14 cr, sales up 39.7% to Rs 3,175 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:02 IST
Havells Q3 profit up 74.5% to Rs 350.14 cr, sales up 39.7% to Rs 3,175 cr

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 74.52 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 350.14 crore for the third quarter ended on December 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 200.62 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 39.67 per cent to Rs 3,175.20 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2,273.29 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

Havells' total expenses were at Rs 2,744.72 crore as against Rs 2,064.24 crore, up 32.96 per cent.

Revenue from Switchgears segment was Rs 437.12 crore, up 32.10 per cent as against Rs 330.90 crore in the year-ago period of October-December.

Revenue from its cables segment was up 27.11 per cent to Rs 905.17 crore as against Rs 712.08 crore in October-December 2019-20.

Havells’ revenue from lighting and fixtures in the October-December quarter was up 29.80 per cent to Rs 362.64 crore, against Rs 279.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Electrical consumer durables (ECD) revenue was up 46.10 per cent to Rs 783.06 crore as against Rs 535.94 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from Lloyd Consumer, a company which Havells acquired in 2017, was up 53.32 per cent to Rs 511.56 crore during October-December quarter as against Rs 300.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Havells' revenue from others was at Rs 175.65 crore, up 53.32 per cent, as against Rs 114.56 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Havells said that its board has declared an interim dividend of 300 per cent, which is Rs 3/- per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each.

The board has also appointed Namrata Kaul as an independent director of the company. Shares of Havells India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,019.85 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Smith released as Sanju Samson named RR captain, Raina retained by CSK

Sanju Samson replaced Steve Smith as Rajasthan Royals captain after the Australian batsman and some other under-performing stars were released by their respective IPL franchises even as Chennai Super Kings retained veteran Suresh Raina for ...

Bakshi sisters Jahanvi and Hitaashee in spotlight in 2nd leg of WPGT

The Bakshi sisters, Jahanvi and Hitaashee, took centre stage on the first day of the second leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour, as they occupied the top two spots here on Wednesday.Jahanvi, still looking for her first professional win, ca...

Indian man jailed for nine months in Singapore for molesting pregnant woman

A 26-year-old Indian painter in Singapore was sentenced to nine months in prison on Wednesday for molesting a pregnant woman after following her to a lift lobby, according to a media report.Kota Durga Prasad molested the three-month pregnan...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Heres how world leaders are reacting to Democrat Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday. Biden is to be sworn in as U.S. president shortly after noon 1700 GMT, taking over from Republican Donald Trump. BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, SP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021