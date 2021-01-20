COVID-19: Eye drop sector grows by 20 pc

The Rs 700-crore eye dropmarket in the country has witnessed a 20 per cent growth inthe first half of the current fiscal as people were forced tospend long hours with their digital devices in the wake of theCOVID-19 resulting in visual fatigue, industry sources said.

With an increase in digital exposure during thepandemic, problems related to eye strain, visual fatigue anddryness have soared in recent months, doctors said.

''Normally, the eye drop and lubricants sector wasgrowing at about eight per cent but post Covid it has jumpedto 20 per cent as per data available for the first half of thecurrent fiscal.

We expect the sector to sustain this growth whichcould be between 20 and 25 per cent by end of this fiscal,''Entod Pharmaceuticals executive director Nikkhil K Masurkartold PTI.

The global eye drop and lubricants market size was USD15,587 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 22,625million by 2025.

''Our company registered a growth of 20-25 per centpost lockdown,'' Masurkar said.

Eye strain due to onscreen exposure was a matter ofconcern even before the outbreak of coronavirus, Dr JohnSarkar of Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre said.

''Increased screen time, use of multiple digitaldevices simultaneously and lack of visual rest have been majorconcerns. However, this year things turned for the worse,'' hesaid.

Due to online classes and an increased screen time,parents are complaining about their children suffering fromeye fatigue, dryness and irritation, the doctors said.

''Long hours on computers and screens are not onlyleading to eye strain but postural problems also. We have toensure that our eyes get regular breaks from the digitalscreens.

''We recommend the 20-20-20 rule - look away from thescreen every 20 minutes, focus on an object at least 20 feetaway, for at least 20 seconds to reduce eye strain,'' Dr S Dasof Sankara Jyoti Eye Institute said.

