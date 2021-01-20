Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Eye drop sector grows by 20 pc

However, this year things turned for the worse, hesaid.Due to online classes and an increased screen time,parents are complaining about their children suffering fromeye fatigue, dryness and irritation, the doctors said.Long hours on computers and screens are not onlyleading to eye strain but postural problems also.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:36 IST
COVID-19: Eye drop sector grows by 20 pc

The Rs 700-crore eye dropmarket in the country has witnessed a 20 per cent growth inthe first half of the current fiscal as people were forced tospend long hours with their digital devices in the wake of theCOVID-19 resulting in visual fatigue, industry sources said.

With an increase in digital exposure during thepandemic, problems related to eye strain, visual fatigue anddryness have soared in recent months, doctors said.

''Normally, the eye drop and lubricants sector wasgrowing at about eight per cent but post Covid it has jumpedto 20 per cent as per data available for the first half of thecurrent fiscal.

We expect the sector to sustain this growth whichcould be between 20 and 25 per cent by end of this fiscal,''Entod Pharmaceuticals executive director Nikkhil K Masurkartold PTI.

The global eye drop and lubricants market size was USD15,587 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 22,625million by 2025.

''Our company registered a growth of 20-25 per centpost lockdown,'' Masurkar said.

Eye strain due to onscreen exposure was a matter ofconcern even before the outbreak of coronavirus, Dr JohnSarkar of Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre said.

''Increased screen time, use of multiple digitaldevices simultaneously and lack of visual rest have been majorconcerns. However, this year things turned for the worse,'' hesaid.

Due to online classes and an increased screen time,parents are complaining about their children suffering fromeye fatigue, dryness and irritation, the doctors said.

''Long hours on computers and screens are not onlyleading to eye strain but postural problems also. We have toensure that our eyes get regular breaks from the digitalscreens.

''We recommend the 20-20-20 rule - look away from thescreen every 20 minutes, focus on an object at least 20 feetaway, for at least 20 seconds to reduce eye strain,'' Dr S Dasof Sankara Jyoti Eye Institute said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CO-WIN glitches continue to affect Mumbai inoculation drive

On the third day of COVID-19inoculation drive in the city, the civic body managed toadminister vaccines to just 52 per cent of the targeted 3,300healthcare workers on Wednesday due to glitches in Co-WINsoftware application, officials said, ...

Sterling yields gains after hitting three-year highs versus dollar

A combination of heightened risk appetite in global markets and UK-specific optimism lifted the pound to its highest since 2018 against the dollar on Wednesday, but it ended the European session flat after giving up its early gains.The doll...

Dutch KLM halts long-haul flights due to new COVID-19 rule

KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, will halt all its 270 weekly long-haul flights to the Netherlands from Friday after new COVID-19 rules were imposed by the Dutch government, a spokeswoman for the airline said.Among a series of n...

UP’s two ex-ministers’ prison stay turns longer as court defers hearing on their bail pleas

A special court for lawmakers here on Wednesday deferred the hearing by two days on bail pleas of two former Uttar Pradesh ministers Nasimuddin Siddiqui and Ram Achal Rajbhar, arrested in a case under stringent POCSO Act.Special Judge P K R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021