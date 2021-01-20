Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netherlands proposes first curfew since World War Two, flight bans

Violators can be fined 95 euros ($115). The government said it will also require all international travellers arriving by airplane or boat to provide proof of a second negative COVID-19 rapid test, taken just before departure.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:23 IST
Netherlands proposes first curfew since World War Two, flight bans
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Dutch government on Wednesday proposed the first nationwide curfew since World War Two and a ban on flights from South Africa and Britain in its toughest moves yet to limit the spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the curfew, which is largely intended to target new, more infectious variants of the disease, must be approved by parliament, which is set to debate measures against the coronavirus on Thursday.

The flight ban, which Rutte said also will apply to all South American countries, will begin on Saturday. The curfew was expected to take effect this weekend, he said. "This is a very tough measure, but we are at a crossroads," Rutte said in a televised news conference. "The British variant doesn't leave us with an alternative."

The curfew would allow only people with pressing needs to leave their homes between 8:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. local time, Rutte said. Exceptions include medical emergencies, people who need to be outdoors to carry out essential jobs and walking of pets on a leash. Violators can be fined 95 euros ($115).

The government said it will also require all international travellers arriving by airplane or boat to provide proof of a second negative COVID-19 rapid test, taken just before departure. It had already required a negative test taken within 72 hours of travel. KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, said that in response to the requirement it will halt 270 weekly long-haul flights and an undetermined number of European flights to the Netherlands from Friday.

"Based on the information we have this will also count for crew members," said KLM spokeswoman Gerrie Brand. "We cannot take the risk that crew members get stuck abroad, so we have decided to halt all long-haul flights." Schools and non-essential shops have already been shut since mid-December, following the closure of bars and restaurants two months earlier. They will remain shut until at least Feb. 9.

Infections in the Netherlands have decreased steadily in the past three weeks, but health authorities say the new variants will lead to a new surge by next month if social distancing measures are not tightened. The government currently has a caretaker status, as Rutte last Friday handed his resignation to King Willem-Alexander following a damning report on his cabinet's handling of childcare subsidies.

Rutte has said he will remain to take decisions on COVID-19 policies until a new government is formed after the March 17 elections, seeking broad support for measures from both coalition and opposition parties. ($1 = 0.8264 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New COVID-19 variant defeats plasma treatment, may reduce vaccine efficacy

The new COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa can evade the antibodies that attack it in treatments using blood plasma from previously recovered patients, and may reduce the efficacy of the current line of vaccines, scientists said on...

UN calls for resumption of Mediterranean rescues, after 43 die in Libya shipwreck

In a joint statement released on Wednesday by the International Organisation for Migration IOM and the UN High Commission for Refugees UNHCR, the two agencies expressed their sadness at the tragic event, the first of 2021 in the Central M...

Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 3

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing at least three people and ripping the facade off the structure.A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a ...

Pope tells Biden he prays God will guide reconciliation in U.S.

Pope Francis told U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday that he was praying that God would guide his efforts to bring reconciliation in the United States and among the nations of the world. In a message sent shortly after the second Catholi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021