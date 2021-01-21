Private equities invest $4 billion in Indian real estate: Knight Frank

India's real estate sector attracted private equity investments to the tune of 3.82 billion dollars in the calendar year 2020, Knight Frank India said on Thursday. Of the total PE investment, the residential sector claimed 11 per cent share with four billion dollars, closing 21 deals during the year.

The share of office PE investments jumped remarkably over the last decade from 24 per cent in 2011 to 62 per cent in 2020, and of warehousing from 6 per cent to 24 per cent during the same period. "Despite a slowdown in overall PE investment, we continue to witness a strong investor appetite for rent yielding office assets," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India.

"We believe that with more clarity on the pandemic resolution and sense on structural changes, the deal activity is expected to pick up further in 2021," he said in a statement. Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist and National Director for Research at Knight Frank India, said that after a temporary lull due to the global lockdowns in early 2020, India witnessed a sharp resurgence in investor sentiments towards the end of year.

Nearly 2.64 billion dollars or 64 per cent of annual investments came in the last quarter of 2020, he said. (ANI)

