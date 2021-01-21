Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private equities invest $4 billion in Indian real estate: Knight Frank

India's real estate sector attracted private equity investments to the tune of 3.82 billion dollars in the calendar year 2020, Knight Frank India said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:34 IST
Private equities invest $4 billion in Indian real estate: Knight Frank
Nearly 64 pc of annual investments came in the last quarter of 2020 . Image Credit: ANI

India's real estate sector attracted private equity investments to the tune of 3.82 billion dollars in the calendar year 2020, Knight Frank India said on Thursday. Of the total PE investment, the residential sector claimed 11 per cent share with four billion dollars, closing 21 deals during the year.

The share of office PE investments jumped remarkably over the last decade from 24 per cent in 2011 to 62 per cent in 2020, and of warehousing from 6 per cent to 24 per cent during the same period. "Despite a slowdown in overall PE investment, we continue to witness a strong investor appetite for rent yielding office assets," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India.

"We believe that with more clarity on the pandemic resolution and sense on structural changes, the deal activity is expected to pick up further in 2021," he said in a statement. Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist and National Director for Research at Knight Frank India, said that after a temporary lull due to the global lockdowns in early 2020, India witnessed a sharp resurgence in investor sentiments towards the end of year.

Nearly 2.64 billion dollars or 64 per cent of annual investments came in the last quarter of 2020, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish, South African c.banks in focus; stocks at record high

Turkeys lira and South Africas rand edged higher on Thursday ahead of their respective central bank meetings, while most other emerging market currencies rose on optimism over a bumper U.S. stimulus package. Emerging market stocks raced to ...

Britain resists giving EU diplomats full status, sparking row

Britain is resisting an EU demand that it grant full diplomatic status to the blocs ambassador in London, causing a row between the recently divorced parties that spilled out into the open on Thursday.Britain, an EU member for 46 years, vot...

Norwegian Air gets government backing for survival plan

Norway backed Norwegian Airs survival plan on Thursday as Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe said that the government had no intention of being a shareholder but would stump up cash if private investors did too.The heavily indebted budget carri...

Draw not an option for England in 2nd test against Sri Lanka

While England only needs a draw in Galle to clinch another test series in Sri Lanka, its a result that will be far from the minds of Joe Roots lineup when the second test starts Friday.England is in fourth spot on the ICC Test Championship ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021