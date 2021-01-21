Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegian Air gets government backing for survival plan

Norway backed Norwegian Air's survival plan on Thursday as Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe said that the government had no intention of being a shareholder but would stump up cash if private investors did too. The heavily indebted budget carrier, which has been forced to ground all but six of its 138 aircraft due to the coronavirus crisis, asked the government for help last week.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:09 IST
Norwegian Air gets government backing for survival plan
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Norway backed Norwegian Air's survival plan on Thursday as Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe said that the government had no intention of being a shareholder but would stump up cash if private investors did too.

The heavily indebted budget carrier, which has been forced to ground all but six of its 138 aircraft due to the coronavirus crisis, asked the government for help last week. Norwegian was granted bankruptcy protection by courts in Ireland and Norway last year as it seeks to shed much of its debt. It plans to end its long-haul service.

"The government's support significantly increases our chances of raising new capital and getting us through the reconstruction process," Norwegian Chief Executive Jacob Schram said in a statement. Norwegian's share price, which has plunged 98% in the last 12 months, were up 12% by 0932 GMT on Thursday.

The government's participation, in the form of a hybrid loan, will be dependent on private investors taking part in a planned share issue, Nyboe said. "The plan appears more robust than the one we rejected last October and we are therefore inclined to contribute," she said, adding that the government does not aim to be a shareholder.

If its reconstruction succeeds, Norwegian has said it will initially cut its fleet to about 50 aircraft. Norway's change in policy came as a surprise but cannot be underestimated in an aviation market where state aid has been key to survival in 2020, Sydbank analysts said in a note.

"The support of the Norwegian government is an invaluable piece for the rescue of Norwegian," Sydbank said. "With a magic wand, a Norwegian bankruptcy seems now, therefore, quite unlikely." The fleet could grow to 70 aircraft in 2022, depending on demand and potential travel restrictions, it has said.

"We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but a participation from the government underscores that we are heading in the right direction," Schram said. The plan depends on the company raising at least 4.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($532 million), primarily from institutional and strategic investors, and on the courts approving its restructuring, the government said.

It also depends on approval from Norway's parliament. Several opposition parties have urged the government to help Norwegian weather the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'I'm happy she remembered her mother', says US VP Kamala Harris' uncle

By Joymala Bagchi As Kamala Harris took oath as the new Vice-President of the United States, her maternal uncle G Balachandran on Thursday expressed his happiness over the mention of Harris mother in her election campaign speeches.Speaking ...

Chhattisgarh Assembly's budget session to begin from Feb 22

The budget session of theChhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will be held betweenFebruary 22 and March 26, an Assembly official said onThursday.The session will have total 24 sittings, anotification issued by principal secretary of the Assemb...

The Grand Side of Thrill: The New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Launched in India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India Long wheelbase version of the BMW 3 Series exclusively for India. Ultimate sports sedan for the driver. Unmatched luxury for passengers. Largest in segment Elongated dynamic silhouette, majes...

Govt under misconception that only Punjab, Hry farmers in battle against agri laws: Soren

Raising questions over the Centres offer to suspend the farm laws instead of repealing them, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said the government is under a misconception that only the farmers of Punjab and Haryana are in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021