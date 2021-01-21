TradeSmart launches new campaign conceptualised by Halfglassfull Advertising

Left Menu
TradeSmart Online, a venture by financial giant VNS Finance Pvt. Ltd. launches a new ad campaign conceptualised and executed by Halfglassfull advertising agency.

A still from the ad. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): TradeSmart Online, a venture by financial giant VNS Finance Pvt. Ltd. launches a new ad campaign conceptualised and executed by Halfglassfull advertising agency. With a strong track record of business of over 20 years, TradeSmart believes continual innovation and the use of technology to enhance the experience of users that indulge in trading online.

The company's tagline 'Smart Bano, Smart Chuno' is the underlying theme in the campaign featuring a series of two advertisements highlighting the crisp service and user experience one receives with TradeSmart. The ads also bring attention to the fee of Rs 15 only that is charged by Trade Smart for any kind of trading transaction which is great value for money. "We are really passionate about technology and also about making the trading experience for our clients smoother than ever. The lockdown witnessed an increase in the number of people wanting to trade online and invest their money in stocks. And we see a great opportunity here. We value our customers and are proud of our quick, reliable and efficient management system," said Vikas Singhania, Executive Director, TradeSmart.

Online trading activity has seen a 47 per cent increase in number of customers during January-July 2020 with a 20 per cent increase in first-time investors. The company also aims to highlight its user-friendly mobile app SINE for stock trading as more and more retail investors also flock to equity markets. "This is an extremely crucial time for us to reach out to as many individuals as possible that wish to pursue online trading because our goal at TradeSmart is to make that experience wonderful for them. We have a great working association with Halfglassfull for our past campaign and this one too, we are expecting some great results," said Neha Singhania, Vice President, Business Development.

"We wanted to curate both the ads, which are part of the campaign in a way, that they seem relatable to TradeSmart's target audience. So we have created two environments; one of a man at a salon and another one about a family guy, where we highlight the idea that TradeSmart is here to make your online trading stint effort simpler and easier," said Santosh Gupta, Director, Halfglassfull Advertising. The campaign is going live on Business news channels followed by Social Media pages.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

