Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero MotoCorp surpasses 100 million comulative production milestone

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday surpassed the milestone of 100 million units in cumulative production with Xtreme 160R rolling out of the company's manufacturing facility at Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:57 IST
Hero MotoCorp surpasses 100 million comulative production milestone
Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal. Image Credit: ANI

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday surpassed the milestone of 100 million units in cumulative production with Xtreme 160R rolling out of the company's manufacturing facility at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. This is also 20th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the title of the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.

"Hero MotoCorp has been at the forefront of providing mobility to the aspirations of millions around the world and the achievement of this milestone is the success of evolving engineering, operational excellence and sustainable practices," said Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal. "It is also the success of the holistic ecosystem built on trust and belief that has grown along with this company," he said while unveiling six special celebration edition models at the company's manufacturing facility at Gurugram located in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi.

The six celebration edition models include Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour (motorcycles) and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 (scooters) that will go on sale next month. Munjal the company will aim to further consolidate its leadership position, expand its global footprint, launch exciting and relevant products and also work on new innovative product concepts.

As part of the next five-year plan, Hero MotoCorp will introduce over 10 products -- including variants, refreshes and upgrades -- every year. Outside India, it will continue to grow its operations and also enter key markets in new geographies. Munjal said the company will continue to reduce its carbon footprint through its green facilities and fuel-efficient products. It will also continue to work towards the propagation of new mobility solutions both through its internal programmes and by supporting the larger external ecosystem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

JSPL swings into black, posts Rs 2,432-cr net profit in Dec quarter

Steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,432.20 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of increased income.The company had recorded a net loss of Rs 257.36 crore d...

Lebanon's central bank governor says no transfers made from bank's accounts

Lebanons Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said on Thursday no financial transfers had been made from the central banks accounts. The Swiss Office of the Attorney General OAG said on Tuesday it had requested mutual legal assistance from Le...

Thailand Open: Sindhu, Sameer sail into quarterfinals; Satwik shines too

Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Sameer Verma stormed into the quarterfinals of the Toyota Thailand Open after registering straight-game wins but HS Prannoy bowed out of Super 1000 tournament here on Tuesday.Olympic silver medallist Sindhu e...

Sweden announces further extension of nationwide COVID-19 restrictions

Stockholm Sweden, January 21 ANISputnik The Swedish government on Thursday decided to extend restrictive coronavirus-related measures over the surge in infections, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said. Lofven told reporters that the epidemiolo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021