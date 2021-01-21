Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bandhan Bank shares fall over 5 pc

It was trading at a low of Rs 335 during the day.The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 731 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal year.Total income during the period under review rose 38.3 per cent to Rs 2,625 crore from Rs 1,898 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Bandhan Bank said in a press release.On asset front, gross NPAs as on December 31, 2020, stood at Rs 859.2 crore 1.1 per cent of gross advances against Rs 1,182 crore 1.9 per cent by the year-ago same period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:52 IST
Bandhan Bank shares fall over 5 pc
Representative image Image Credit:

Shares of Bandhan Bank on Thursday fell over 5 per cent after the lender reported a 13.5 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 632.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

On BSE, shares of the bank closed 5.22 per cent lower at Rs 341.05 apiece. During the day, it touched a low of Rs 335.

Similarly, on NSE, the stock settled at Rs 345.4, declining 4 per cent. It was trading at a low of Rs 335 during the day.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 731 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Total income during the period under review rose 38.3 per cent to Rs 2,625 crore from Rs 1,898 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Bandhan Bank said in a press release.

On asset front, gross NPAs as on December 31, 2020, stood at Rs 859.2 crore (1.1 per cent of gross advances) against Rs 1,182 crore (1.9 per cent) by the year-ago same period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

British Indian survey finds reluctance in community towards COVID-19 vaccines

Only 56 per cent of British Indians would take a vaccine to protect against COVID-19 and women fall within the significantly less likely to be open to a jab over fertility concerns, a new survey by a think tank led by Oxford University expe...

Experts: 15 more days to reach trapped China mine workers

It will take at least 15 more days to get through a massive amount of debris and reach miners already trapped for 11 days since an explosion in a gold mine in eastern China, authorities said Thursday.The mine shaft is blocked 350 meters 1,0...

Biopic to be made on world's oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

The life journey of Fauja Singh, who is the oldest marathon runner in the world will be made into a biopic titled Fauja. The film will be directed by Bollywood director Omung Kumar B of Mary Kom fame. According to Deadline, the life of the ...

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail pleas of 3 people, says can't throw eye witness statements into bin

A Delhi court Thursday rejected the bail pleas of three people in a north-east Delhi riots case, saying the eye witnesses statements cannot be thrown into dustbin merely on the bleak allegations that they are planted witnesses.Additional Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021